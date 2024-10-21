Georgia vs Florida Kickoff Time Announced
The Georgia vs Florida kickoff time has been announced.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a defensive dominating win over the Texas Longhorns and it has propped them back into the mix of legitimate title contenders for this season. It's the biggest win of the season for Georgia and one of the best wins in college football, but they still have to finish out strong with the remainder of their regular season. Up next is the Florida Gators and the kickoff time has been announced for the game.
Georgia vs Florida has long held the 3:30 time slot for many years and ESPN is keeping that tradition. The SEC announced on Monday that the Bulldogs and the Gators will kickoff at 3:30 PM ET. Georgia is currently on a bye this week, as they usually are ahead of the Florida game in Jacksonville.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
