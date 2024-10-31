Georgia vs Florida Preview: What the Stats Say About the Matchup
What the stats say about Georgia's matchup against the Florida Gators.
The Bulldogs have commanded this rivalry series recently, as they have won six out of the last seven matchups, including the previous three, by 20 points or more. This year, the Dawgs will be looking to recreate the success of previous years once again and do something they have not done in more than 40 years.
Should Georgia emerge victorious on Saturday over Florida, it will be the Dawgs' fourth-straight victory in the series. This would be the longest win streak Georgia has achieved in this series since the Bulldogs won six straight from 1978-83. So what else do the stats say about this matchup?
In his career at Georgia, Kirby Smart is 6-2 against the Florida Gators. In those games, Georgia is averaging 32.4 points per game and allowing an average of 19.5 points per game. In the six wins, Georgia has an average margin of victory of 21 points. In his career at Florida, Billy Napier against ranked teams is 3-10. He has lost seven straight games against ranked opponents.
Georgia is averaging 33 points per game this season and allowing 16.9 points per game on defense. The Dawgs are averaging 427.9 yards of offense per game and allowing an average of 304.9 yards per game defensively. Florida is averaging 30.9 points per game and allowing an average of 23.6 points per game. The Gators are averaging 413 yards of offense per game and allowing an average of 370.9 yards per game defensively.
Georgia is allowing an average of 17 1st downs per game this year which ranks 23rd in the country. However, they have allowed 20 first downs via penalty which ranks 119th in FBS. Florida is allowing an average of 21.9 per game which ranks 113th. Of those first downs, 75 of them have come via the run which ranks 108th.
Georgia this season has allowed just eight sacks which ranks T-7th in the country. Florida has allowed sacks this season which ranks T-9th. The Bulldogs have allowed 29 tackles for loss this season which ranks T-8th while Florida has allowed 40 tackles for loss.
Against ranked opponents this season, Florida has turned the ball over multiple times in all three games. Against their four unranked opponents, Georgia did not turn the ball over a single time in three of them and turned it over twice against one of them (Miss State).
