Georgia vs Florida Score and Live Updates
Follow along to the the Georgia vs Florida game with live updates being posted throughout the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set for their annual meeting in Jacksonville for the 103rd edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." The Bulldogs currently control the all-time series 56-44-2 and have won six out of the last seven meetings.
Kickoff for this year's edition of this historic rivarlry will take place at 3:30 p.m. and air on ABC. This will be the first time in more tahn 20 years that the contest is not aired on CBS.
Some notable news coming into this game is that Georgia wide receiver and kick returner Anthony Evans was ruled out on the injury report earlier in the week. Starting Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson was also listed as out on the official injury report.
*This article will be updated throughout the football game*
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily