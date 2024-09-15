Georgia vs Kentucky Final Score: Dawgs Squeak Out a Win Against Wildcats
The Georgia Bulldogs scrape by Kentucky on the road in a close game by a final score of 13 to 12.
It was a rough showing for the Georgia Bulldogs in Lexington, Kentucky as they squeaked out a win by a final score of 13-12. Georgia trailed for a large portion of the game but then a touchdown in the second half from Branson Robinson put them out in front and they never looked back. Kentucky had an opportunity with the ball with under 30 seconds remaining in the game and get into field goal position but failed to get past the 50-yard line.
The Dawgs defense made stand after stand for the offense as Kentucky was never able to punch the ball into the end zone. They settled for four field goals and committed one turnover while also fumbling three times, two of them bounced back into Kentucky's favor. The Wildcats did however find success in the run game and there were portions of the contest where it felt like the Dawgs had no answer for it.
Offensively for the Dawgs it was a rough showing. Carson Beck finished with 160 yards and zero touchdowns, Trevor Etienne was the leading rusher with 79 yards on 19 carrie and Dominic Lovett led the game in receiving yards with 89 of them.
