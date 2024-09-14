Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Kentucky Injury Report Updated Ahead of Kickoff

Georgia football makes changes in latest release of the injury report ahead of the Kentucky game.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sidelines against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sidelines against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky lost their conference opener against South Carolina in a tough fashion by a final score of 31-6. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites coming into this one. Rain was expected to be in the area during kickoff but it has turned into a clear skies day in Lexington. With that being said, here are some defensive players to watch for Georgia this weekend.

This year the SEC released a new rule where teams are required to release injury reports ahead of each and every conference matchup, so Georgia and Kentucky have both released their list of injuries ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Georgia vs Kentucky Injury Report:

Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Mykel Williams, DL, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Out
- Xzavier McLeod, DL, Game Time Decision
- Warren Brinson, DL, Out

Xzavier McLeod was initally listed as questuionable but is now a game time decision. The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats will kickoff at 7:30 PM EST in Lexington at Kroger Field.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
  • Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football