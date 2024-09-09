Georgia vs Kentucky TV Announcer Crew Revealed
The TV announcers for the Georgia vs Kentucky have been announced for the week three game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their dominating week two win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and have turned their attention to their SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. This will be the 78th total meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs dominate 63-12-2.
Georgia has started the 2024 season with two dominating wins and has securely held the No.1 ranking in the nation throughout the season. Their strong start through two games has caused the Dawgs to be massive favorites in their first road game of the season. Now they head into their first conference game of the season against the Wildcats and the TV crew has been announced for the game.
The game will be broadcasted on ABC and is slotted to stat at 7:30. The announcers for the crew will be Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy alongwith Molly McGrath. This is the same crew that called the Georgia vs Clemson game in week one.
According to the weather channel, there is a 79 percent chance of rain expected for Saturday and that weather is expected to creep into the night which could mean the two teams will be playing in some nasty weather
These two teams are no strangers to playing against one another in some tough weather conditions. Just two years ago, they played in weather below 20 degrees with wind whipping throughout the entire game in Lexington. In 2019, it was a torrential downpour in Athens that led to a ground and pound style of play between both teams, and it looks like Saturday has the potential to turn into that as well.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily