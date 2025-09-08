Georgia vs Tennessee Broadcast Crew Announced for Week Three Matchup
The announcers for Georgia vs Tennessee have been announced for the week three matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their first SEC matchup of the 2025 season, as both teams are looking to continue their undefeated seasons and build a case for the College Football Playoff.
The last time these two schools shared a field was in November of 2024, as the Bulldogs hosted the Volunteers for a massive top-15 showdown. Georgia walked away with a win to extend Kirby Smart's win streak against the Volunteers to eight straight games.
This is one of the biggest games of the weekend as both Georgia and Tennessee rank inside the top 15. ESPN College Gameday has already announced they will be in attendance, and not only that, but the game will feature ESPN's top-of-the-line broadcast crew. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit will be the color commentator and Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter.
Josh Heupel's offense has had a lot of success against a lot of teams since he got to Knoxville, but Georgia has not been one of them. However, through two weeks, Tennessee has shown some serious offensive firepower with new starting quarterback Joey Aguilar under center. Something that was missing from Tennessee last year.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET this weekend and the game will be broadcasted on ABC. After this week, Georgia will be on a bye before they play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide in week five.
