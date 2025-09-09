Georgia vs Tennessee Predictions: Bulldogs the Underdog Per ESPN
The Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as the underdog against Tennessee, according to ESPN.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play their first conference game of the season this weekend as they will make the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. Both teams are undefeated on the year are both are ranked inside of the top 15.
Georgia is riding an eight-game win streak against Tennessee heading into this matchup. Outside of his first season in Athens in 2016, head coach Kirby Smart has not lost to the Volunteers. Josh Heupel would like to put an end to that this weekend. According to ESPN, the Volunteers have a good chance of doing that.
Tennessee has a 51.5% chance of beating the Bulldogs this week, according to ESPN's matchup predictor and analytics. However, Georgia remains the betting favorite as they are listed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, accoridng to Fan Duel.
There are some major storylines heading into this game. Quarterback Gunner Stockton will be making his first-ever start against an SEC opponent, and it's on the road nonetheless. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar will also be making his first SEC start for the Volunteers.
Some significant news for the matchup is that Tennessee will be without two starting defensive backs as Rickey Gibson and Jermod McCoy are both rehabbing injuries. However, the Volunteers haven't missed a beat defensively in their absence.
Georgia, on the other hand, is hoping to get back offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene this week. Neither one of them played against Austin Peay in week two.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily