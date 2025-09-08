Georgia vs Tennessee Updated Betting Odds: Bulldogs Remain Slight Favorite
An updated look at the betting odds between Georgia and Tennessee for week three.
Georgia picked up its second win of the season on Saturday as they defeated Austin Peay by a final score of 28-6. They now head into week three and the start of conference play. The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
To make the matchup even bigger, ESPN College Gameday announced they will be coming to Knoxville for the game. Both teams are ranked inside of the top 25. Georgia is ranked No. 6 and Tennessee is ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll.
Tennessee has looked good with their new starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, as they put up over 70 points against East Tennessee State, but the Bulldogs have handled Josh Heupel's offense better than anyone and that's likely what Vegas is banking on. However, there has already been movement in the spread since Sunday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are now a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, according to Fan Duel. The over/under has been set at 49.5 points. The line initially opened with Georgia being a 6.5-point favorite over the Volunteers.
Since Kirby Smart has taken over at Georgia in 2016, the Volunteers have only beaten him once and it was during his first season. Outside of that, Smart has had Tennessee's number and has certainly figured something out when it comes to defending Heupel's offense, which gives a lot of teams problems.
It is worth noting that this will be Georgia's first road game of the season and Gunner Stockton's first road start as the team's starting quarterback. There are a lot of big headlines going into this one and both fan bases will be eager to see how their team looks against an SEC opponent.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily