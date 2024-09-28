Georgia Wide Receiver London Humphreys No Longer on Injury Report
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys no longer listed on the injury report.
It's one of the biggest games of the entire college football season this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams are relatively healthy heading into the top-five matchup and the Bulldogs are working towards getting some players back from the injury list, but Georgia will be without one of their wide receivers for Saturday's game.
Wide receiver London Humphreys came down with mononucleosis Bulldogs on SI confirmed and first reported by Dawgs347 and at first was unlikely to play against the Crimson Tide this weekend. However, Humphreys' name has now been removed from the official SEC injury report ahead of the game. Humphreys' biggest game of the year was against Clemson where he had two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He has not recorded a stat since week one.
Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Sacovie White, WR, Out
- Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
- Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
- Warren Brinson, DL, Probable
Alabama
- Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
- Richard Young, RB, Probable
- Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
