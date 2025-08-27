Get to Know the Opponent: Marshall Players Georgia Football Fans Need to Know
Marshall football players Georgia football fans need to know heading into Saturday's game.
There are just a few days remaining before the Georgia Bulldogs officially kick off their 2025 season. This year, they open up against Marshall in Sanford Stadium.
The first thing that jumps off the page when you look at Marshall's depth chart is the number of transfers they brought in this offseason. Head coach Tony Gibson is entering his first year as the program's head coach, and that typically brings a lot of change to a roster.
So with that said, here are few players Georgia fans should know about on Marshall's roster heading into Saturday.
Tony Mathis Jr., RB
Mathis missed all of last season with Houston due to an injury he suffered during fall camp and in 2023, he appeared in 10 games and made two starts for the Cougars. Before that, though, he was a productive back at West Virginia.
In 2022, Mathis rushed for 562 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns. He started 10 games that season and is now expected to be the lead back for The Herd this season. This will be a bit of a homecoming game for Mathis, as he played high school football at Cedartown High School in the state of Georgia.
Adrian Norton, WR
Norton is a transfer wide receiver who has played the last two seasons at Akron. In 2024, he had a stellar year for the Zips as he finished the season with 831 yards, seven touchdowns, and averaged 19.3 yards per reception. He was an explosive playmaker for Akron and will be looking to continue that trend at Marshall.
Jadarius Green-McKnight, LB
Green-McKnight is one of the few returning players from last year's Marshall roster. In 2024, he posted 38 tackles, a sack, an interception and three pass deflections. He started his career at Florida State but has been at Marshall for the past three seasons. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and started his career as a safety, but moved to linebacker, which is where he has earned playing time.
