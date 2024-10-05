Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Auburn
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans! The Dawgs face one of their most storied rivals in Athens this afternoon.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to Athens this Saturday to host their first home game in nearly a month as they face the Auburn Tigers for the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". The Dawgs have rattled off an impressive seven-straight victories over the Tigers and currently lead the all-time series with a record of 64-56-8.
Both teams are heading into this contest on the heels of gut-wrenching losses. However, despite suffering a heartbreaking loss to Alabama last week, the Dawgs remain massive favorites in this game, as most sportsbooks have the Dawgs as more than 20-point favorites with lines varying from 23 to 25 points.
With a win, the Bulldogs will extend their win streak against Auburn to eight straight games, giving them the longest win streak in the rivalry in over 100 years. Georgia rattled off an impressive nine consecutive wins from 1923 to 1931 when the game was still played at a neutral site in Columbus, Georgia.
Kickoff for today's contest is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+. Below is all the info for where you can catch the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
