Green Bay Packers Draft Georgia's Mykel Williams in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Green Bay Packers draft another Georgia Bulldog in the latest NFL mock draft.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams was viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2025 class heading into the NFL combine, and it appears he has left as that. Williams did not work out at the combine as he mentioned he was still recovering from an ankle injury he played through last season, but that doesn't appear to have hurt his stock.
CBS' Ryan Wilson released his latest first round NFL mock draft following the combine, and he had Williams going 23rd overall to the Green Bay Packers. Here is what Wilson had to say about WIlliams and the pick:
"Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes, and Mykel Williams might end up being the best of the group," Wilson wrote. "He's a first-round talent all day long, and he's just scratching the surface on what he can do."
The Packers have a history of drafting Bulldogs in the early rounds of the draft. Most recently, they selected defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Eric Stokes. All three selections have been productive for the franchise, so it makes sense why they would take another stab at adding another Georgia player to the team's defense.
Williams started for Georgia all three years he was in college and continued to be a productive member on a stout defense. The former five-star prospect has been on the NFL's radar ever since he started playing for Georgia, and now he appears to be a first round lock for this year's class.
Mykel Williams 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6051
- Weight: 260
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 34 3/8"
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily