Green Bay Packers Have Serious Interest in Trading for George Pickens
The Green Bay Packers reportedly have a serious interest in trading for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
The NFL draft is set to start on Thursday at 8 PM ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ahead of the draft, though, reports have surfaced about the potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading away wide receiver George Pickens during the draft. Not only that, but there is now a team linked to the trade rumors.
"Pickens is more available than people think," NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said. He followed that by saying the Green Bay Packers have shown serious interest in trading for the star wideout. Pickens is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers.
The Steelers currently hold the 21st overall pick in the first round. With a receiver as talented as Pickens being discussed in trade talks, one would have to imagine that the Steelers would be looking to move up in the first round if they were to trade away one of their best players.
Over his NFL career, Pickens has accumulated 2,841 yards, 12 touchdowns and is averaging 59.2 yards per game. The former Georgia Bulldog has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in all of the NFL and has become a star in the league.
There have been quite a few rumors of teams trading during the first round of the NFL draft and it sounds like the Steelers and the Packers will be two teams to monitor on Thursday in a potential move of Pickens.
