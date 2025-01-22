Gunner Stockton Listed On Heisman Odds For 2025 Season
Georgia QB, Gunner Stockton enters the 2025 season as the projected starter for the Bulldogs, thus he's going to receive Heisman odds. We take a look at his chances entering the offseason.
The Kirby Smart era at the University of Georgia has seemingly guranteed a couple of things: The Bulldogs will recruit at an elite level, they will be in CFP contention, and they will have vaulty preseason expectations.
With those preseason expectations come expectations for the starting quarterback in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs enter the 2025 season with Gunner Stockton as their projected starter at the QB position. Stockton entered the SEC Championship in the second half and secured a victory, earning his first career start in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame. After a 20/32 for 234 yards and a TD in that matchup there's room for optimism. So much so that Stockton is listed as a Heisman favorite entering the 2025 season.
2025 Heisman Odds
- Garrett Nussmeier +850
- Arch Manning +850
- Cade Klubnik +1200
- Drew Allar +1200
- Nico Iamaleava +1200
- Jeremiah Smith +1200
- LaNorris Sellers +1800
- Julian Sayin +1800
- Carson Beck +2000
- Dante Moore +2000
- John Mateer, +2500
- DJ Lagway +2500
- Kevin Jennings +3000
- Miller Moss +3300
- Gunner Stockton +3300
Stockton may be listed on the Heisman odds, per FanDuel. Though like every QB before him, Smart will likely make him continue to earn the starting role at Georgia. Redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi is as physically talented as any quarterback they've recruited in recent memory. Stockton will have to play well in 2025 to keep him off the field.
