Gunner Stockton Recounts a Hilarious Story About Getting Yelled at by Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton reveals a hilarious story about one of the first times Kirby Smart yelled at him.
As a football player for the University of Georgia, there are two guarantees. One is that you will win a ton of football games, and the other is that at some point, you will feel the wrath of head coach Kirby Smart.
Smart's high expectations and fiery coaching style have led to a handful of humorous stories behind the scenes that helped illustrate just how intense a coach he really is. One of the latest revelations from practice has only cemented this sentiment more.
Recently, during an interview with I AM ATHELTE, Georgia starting quarterback Gunner Stockton shared a story about one of the first times he fell victim to a tongue-lashing from coach Smart. Stockton recounted a practice during his freshman year in 2022, where he snapped the ball earlier than he was supposed to after being instructed to do so by defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
"It was a Thursday, and it was like a walk through. Coach Smart and Coach [Glenn] Schumann were talking to the DBs about how they were going to align. Well, Jalen Carter and the defensive line were already in their stance and were ready to go," said Stockton. "It was just a long conversation, so Jalen was like 'Hey. Snap the Ball.'"
Stockton then did his best Kirby Smart impression and recounted him yelling "What are we doing?" to the quarterback. The Bulldogs' signal caller did admit that, looking back on the situation, he finds it rather humorous.
Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs offense will return to action this Sturday as they travel to Knoxville, Tennesse to take on the Volunteers in their SEC opener. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily