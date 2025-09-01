Gunner Stockton Sees Massive Jump in Heisman Odds Following Week One Performance
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has seen a massive boost in his Heisman odds following his week one performance.
Week one of the 2025 college football season is nearly in the books as the majority of teams across the country prepare for their week two opponents. As the dust settles on the first week of the season, many changes are set to take place.
One change that has already occurred is the Heisman Trophy odds, which have a new frontrunner as LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier emerges as the new odds-on favorite. But while Nussmeier's jump to No.1 is large, it is nowhere near the boost another SEC quarterback has experienced.
According to FanDuel, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton's odds have skyrocketed since his week one performance, and he now sits inside the top five nationally in the race for the trophy at +1200. That’s a massive jump from the +3300 line he carried during the offseason.
In his week one outing, Stockton accounted for more than 260 total yards, four touchdowns, and was an integral piece the Georgia's 45-7 victory over Marshall. The Bulldog's performance has turned the heads of analysts and oddsmakers alike.
Stockton's rise can also be attributed to a handful of quarterbacks ranked ahead of him losing or having a poor performance. Players such as Arching Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Nico Iamaleava were all ranked ahead of Stockton, but suffered losses in week one.
It is still extremely early in the season, and there is still plenty of room for improvement in his game. But, Gunner Stockton's massive rise in Heisman odds will certainly be something to watch as teh 2025 college football season continues.
