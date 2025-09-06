HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldog's Offense Struggling Early Against Austin Peay
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Austin Peay Governors. Here is how the matchup has played out thus far.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs began the game with the ball at their own 25-yard line, but coughed the ball up, giving the Governors excellent field position for their first drive of the game. Thankfully, the Dawgs' defense stood tall and forced a quick three-and-out. A touchback would begin the Dawgs' second drive of the day at the 25-yard line.
A quick illegal substitution penalty backed the Dawgs up to begin the drive, but the offense was still able to march down the field for their first touchdown of the afternoon. The Bulldogs' defense held up their end of the bargain once again and forced another three-and-out.
The Bulldogs took over with about three minutes remaining in the quarter, and quickly marched down to the Governors' red zone to close out the quarter.
Second Quarter:
The Dawgs began the second quarter with the ball on the Austin Peay 12, and were able to punch in the football for their second touchdown of the game. The Governors followed up the Bulldogs' score with their most successful drive of the day, where they eventually settled for a field goal attempt. The attempt was good and the lead was cut to 14-3.
On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs' drive stalled, and they were forced to punt for the first time of the day. A tipped pass resulted in an interception by Ellis Robinson, and the Bulldogs' offense took over. Poor blocking on the exterior led to another punt for Georgia, however.
With just under two minutes to go, the Bulldogs' defense forced another stop, giving the Dawgs offense a chance for a final drive before the half. After multiple tries within the goal line, the Dawgs were unable to score.
The Bulldogs are set to begin on defense and are looking to continue their defensive dominance as they begin the final 30 minutes of this week two matchup.
