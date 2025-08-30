HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Controlling Marshall Early in Week One Matchup
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd. Here is how the game has played out thus far.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their first matchup of the 2025 season as they lead the Marshall Thundering Herd by a score of ______. With another half of football left to play, here is how the first 30 minutes of Georgia's week one matchup have gone.
First Quarter:
The Thundering Herd began the game with the football and were quickly forced to punt after a three-and-out. An explosive third-down conversion from Zachariah Branch was later followed by a fourth-down conversion from the legs of Gunner Stockton. A Dwight Phillips rushing touchdown to begin the first drive.
The Herd's second drive of the game was equally as unsuccessful, as they were once again forced to punt after just three plays. The Bulldogs' second drive began on the 27-yard line, which resulted in another touchdown after Gunner Stockton carried the ball 13 yards into the endzone on a fourth-down conversion.
Second Quarter:
The Herd's third drive bled into the second quarter as the team looked to establish some offensive production. The team was able to earn a first down, but their successes were short-lived lived and the Herd punted once again.
Georgia's third drive saw some explosives, but eventually stalled near the 50 as the Dawgs were forced to punt for the first time in the game. Another three-and-out for Marshall deep in their own territory led to a blocked punt, providing Georgia with fantastic field position. The Bulldogs took advantage of that field position, as Gunner Stockton earned his second rushing touchdown of the day.
Marshall's offensive woes would continue, as the team was once again held to a three-and-out in their own territory. Unfortunately, the Dawgs would be held to their first three-and-out of the game and were forced to punt. Luckily, the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out of their own, and the Herd was forced to punt.
The Bulldogs marched the ball to their own 45-yard line before stalling out once again. Marshall would get the ball back with less than two minutes to go and would be forced to punt. Providing Georgia with an opportunity to score one final time before the half.
Georgia's final offensive drive of the half would result in a field goal, and the Dawgs would take a 24-0 lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs are set to receive the ball to begin the second half and will be looking to continue their offensive momentum for the final thirty minutes of the game. Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half.
