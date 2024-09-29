HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Down Big Against The Tide
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Here is how the game has turned out thus far.
Georgia and Alabama have completed the first thirty minutes of their massive regular season matchup as Georgia has found itself down big to The Tide at the half. With a second half incoming, here is how the game has shaken out thus far.
First Quarter
The Tide began the game with a long, methodical touchdown drive to finally put an end to Georgia's defensive streak. The Dawgs' first drive would end with a handful of missed opportunities, and the Tide quickly marched down the field to extend its lead to 14 points. A costly interception in their territory gave the tide another opportunity to extend its lead to 21, putting Georgia down big early. The Dawgs were unable to stop the bleeding as a three-and-out gave Bama the ball back once again to close out the quarter.
Second Quarter
The Tide began the second quarter with the ball and once again drove down the field for a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-0. A fourth down attempt would continue Georgia's march down the field, where they would score their first touchdown of the evening. An OPI on a two-point conversion attempt would force Georgia to settle for an extra-long PAT.
The Bulldogs' defense finally put a stop to The Tide's offensive onslaught as they stopped Alabama's 4th and one attempt. Unfortunately, Carson Beck immediately gave the ball back to Alabama with another interception, but the Dawgs would return the favor, getting an interception in their own territory. An intentional grounding in their own endzone resulted in a safety to push Bama's lead to 30-7 and give the Tide the ball back one last time before the half.
The Bulldogs are set to receive the ball to start the second half and will have their work cut out for them should they have plans to get back into this game. Stay tuned for updates about the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
