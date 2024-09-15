HALFTIME: Georgia Football vs Kentucky Halftime Update
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how the game has gone so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats have completed the first 30 minutes of their SEC contest. The Bulldogs currently trail the Wildcats 6-3. As we prepare for the final 30 minutes of tonight's game, here is a quick recap.
First Quarter
The game started out with some fireworks as the two teams got into a scuffle following the Bulldogs’ first punt. This pushed the Wildcats back to their own one yard line. The Dawgs then avoided disaster in their own red zone as a fumbled snap by Carson Beck forced a second punt to open the game. The Wildcats took advantage of the short field for a 55-yard field goal to take the lead 3-0. The Bulldogs would be unable to get any offensive momentum going for the rest of the quarter.
Second Quarter
Georgia’s defense continued to hold strong throughout the early part of the second quarter. However, the offense once again struggled to build any momentum. A slew of questionable penalties helped extend Kentucky’s drive but the Dawgs pass rush finally got home to recover a fumble. The Bulldogs capitalized on the turnover to tie the score 3-3. Kentucky would close out the half with a two minute drive that resulted in another field goal.
The Bulldogs will look to turn things around in the second half of play as they look to keep their historic regular season win streak alive.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
