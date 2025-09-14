Heisman Odds Update: Gunner Stockton Climbs After Overtime Win vs Tennessee
Gunner Stockton climbs up the latest Heisman odds rankings after Georgia's overtime win over Tennessee.
There were some questions about Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton heading into week three. A road trip against the Tennessee Volunteers for his first road start certainly warranted some caution, but Stockton answered those questions with flying colors.
Stockton threw for 304 yards, two touchdowns and added 38 yards on the ground and another rushing touchdown. The biggest play of the game came with Georgia down eight in the fourth quarter and Stockton delivered a perfectly thrown ball on fourth down to London Humphreys in the end zone that would eventually lead to Georgia tying the game.
It was a very impressive day from the Georgia quarterback and people are starting to take notice of what Stockton is doing in Athens as his Heisman odds are on the rise.
In the latest Heisman odds, Stockton has the third-highest odds in the country at +1100. He sits only behind Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and Miami quarterback Carson Beck, according to Fan Duel.
Stockton this season has thrown for 721 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and has rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a good start in conference play as they earned their ninth straight game against the Volunteers. The Dawgs are on a bye week for week four and then will play the Alabama Crimson Tide at home. It will be the first time Alabama has made the trip to Athens since 2015.
