How Does Malaki Starks Fit in With Baltimore Ravens?
Not many players are able to start every game of their career at the University of Georgia. Malaki Starks hold that unprecedented distinction. The Jefferson, GA product was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick. After declaring for the draft, Starks was quickly projected to be the first safety taken off the board. Now that he has fulfilled that projection, how will he fit in wiith Baltimore?
Starks is a prototypical ball hawk. He excels at finding the ball on routes on all parts of the field. Once he is locked in on the ball, he does a great job at playing the ball in the air and turns certain incompletions into game changing interceptions. The NFL is always searching for players who specialize in disrupting the ever changing air attack that teams possess. With Starks’ natural ball skills, the transition will be much smoother than most. He impressed several onlookers at the combine with his ability to find the ball and put the disappointment with his measurables to rest.
In addition to his ability to play the ball well, Starks plays multiple spots on the field. He is most effective playing his “centerfield” role, but he also has been productive playing at the nickel position, which is a demand that is growing more popular in the NFL each year. Starks is truly a guy who loves football and will do whatever he can to help his team win games.
Starrs going to Baltimore pairs him with another elite safety in Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens are the perennial favorite to win the AFC North. With Lamar Jackson leading the pack as arguably the best player in the NFL, there is always room to improve the defense. The Ravens defense features former SEC standouts includng former Bulldog Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey. With Starks now on the roster, Baltimore boasts one of the most talented defenses in the NFL and are right back in contention for another run at the Super Bowl.
Starks racked up 200 tackles and six interceptions in his three years at Georgia, as well as being honored as an All-American during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
A five-star prospect before coming to Georgia, Starks was a star at Jefferson High School who excelled on both sides of the ball, but ultimately played safety at Georgia. After stepping on the field for his first game against Oregon in 2022, it was evident Starks would be critical in any future success the Bulldogs had.
He made his presence known immediately with an acrobatic interception that had people touting him as a future first-round pick, despite not even playing one half of college football. He mirrored that interception in last year’s season opener against Clemson, which cemented that Starks is a true ball hawk that will continue to make these impressive plays as long as he is on a football field.
