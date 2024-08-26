How Georgia and Clemson Could Play More Than Once in 2024
As Georgia and Clemson prepare for their week one matchup in Atlanta, there is a chance that this is not the only meeting between these two teams this season.
After a thrilling week zero to the 2024 season, the wait for a full slate of college football games is over. One of the most highly anticipated matchups of week one is the top 25 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers.
Part of what makes this matchup so impactful is the post-season consequences that it could have. But while this week's matchup is certainly pivotal and will have a large effect on the College Football Playoff rankings come December, it may not be the only time these two teams square off.
With the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12 this year, more schools than ever will have a shot at post-season glory. This of course also means that the chances of teams facing off more than once have increased as well.
Both Clemson and Georgia have been tabbed as "playoff hopefuls" ahead of the 2024 season. And regardless of the outcome of week one, both teams will likely still be very much in the hunt throughout the year. While the chances of it happening are somewhat slim, there is a possibility that Georgia and Clemson's week one battle is merely a part one-of-two for the 2024 season.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
