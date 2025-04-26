How Georgia's Dylan Fairchild Fits With Cincinnati Bengals
How Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild fits with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft kicked off on Friday and another Georgia Bulldog came off of the board. The Cincinnati bengals selected Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild in the third round of the draft. So how does Fairchild fit with his news team?
As the 2025 NFL Draft unfolds, one of the most battle tested and physically dominant offensive linemen on the board is Dylan Fairchild and his new team just hit the jackpot.
Coming out of the University of Georgia, Fairchild brings a wealth of experience from playing in the trenches of the SEC, one of the most physically demanding conferences in college football. Week in and week out, he faced elite defensive linemen, and he more than held his own. That kind of experience doesn’t just prepare a player for the NFL, it sharpens them into a pro-ready force from day one.
Fairchild is widely regarded as one of the most physical guards in the entire 2025 draft class. He plays with a mean streak, driving defenders into the ground and never backing down from contact. Whether it’s blocking down the defensive line on short-yardage downs or holding the interior against a blitz, Fairchild brings unmatched strength and a relentless mindset.
One of his most defining qualities is effort. Dylan Fairchild doesn’t take plays off. He brings maximum intensity on every snap, whether his team is up by 20 or down by 10, and that kind of consistent motor is exactly what NFL coaches want in an offensive lineman.
In pass protection, Fairchild shines. With excellent hand placement, solid footwork, and a deep understanding of blocking schemes, he constantly shuts down interior pass rushers. His new quarterback can rest easy knowing Fairchild will be a wall in front of him, refusing to let defenders get through. Sacks won’t come easily with Fairchild holding the line.
Fairchild isn’t just a solid addition, he's a tone setter. He’s the kind of player who makes your offensive line nastier, tougher, and more dependable from day one. With his SEC background, unmatched physicality, and effort, Dylan Fairchild is ready to be a game changer in the NFL trenches.
