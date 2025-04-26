How Georgia's Jared Wilson Fits With New England Patriots
How Georgia center Jared Wilson fits with the New England Patriots.
The second and third rounds of the NFL draft kicked off on Firday night and another Georgia Bulldog is off the baord. The New England Patriots have selected Georgia center Jared Wilson. So how does he fit with the Patriots?
Jared Wilson enters the NFL with all the tools to make an immediate impact for his new team. A polished communicator with a high football IQ, Wilson is poised to become a key piece of the offensive line, especially when it comes to identifying and picking up blitz packages. His ability to quickly recognize defensive schemes and adjust protection accordingly will help his offense stay one step ahead of aggressive defenses.
But Wilson isn’t just a good communicator, he also brings real athleticism to the field. His footwork and explosiveness off the snap allow him to get into position quickly, opening the door for offensive coordinators to scheme blocks that help him reach the second level. That athletic ability will create more opportunities for big gains in the running game, particularly on stretch runs and zone blocking plays where mobility is crucial.
In both pass protection and run blocking, Wilson is expected to hold his ground and perform at a high level. He plays with great balance and hand placement, anchoring effectively against bull rushers while also sealing off running lanes with power and precision. With his combination of strength, agility, and football intelligence, Jared Wilson is well-positioned to create positive plays and provide a much-needed spark to his new NFL offense.
Georgia has created a reputation for producing coveted prospects in the draft and Wilson is another example of that.
Jared Wilson NFL Combine Results:
40 yard: 4.84
Vertical: 32.00"
Broad Jump: 9'04
Height: 6030Weight: 310
Arm: 32 ⅜”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily