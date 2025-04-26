How Georgia's Tate Ratledge Fits With the Detroit Lions
How Georgia guard Tate Ratledge fits with the Detroit Lions.
The second day of the NFL draft kicked off on Friday and the Detroit Lions selected Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round. So how does he fit in with his new team?
As Tate Ratledge transitions to the next chapter of his football career, his arrival brings immediate upside to his new NFL squad. A proven veteran from the SEC trenches, Ratledge adds a combination of physicality, football IQ, and leadership that will be felt from day one in the offensive line room.
One of Ratledge’s most valuable traits is his leadership. With a wealth of starting experience at Georgia, he understands what it takes to compete at a high level week in and week out. That maturity and consistency are especially crucial for a young offensive unit looking for stability and a tone setter up front. He’s not just a vocal presence he leads with effort, physicality, and reliability.
Ratledge also excels in the modern demands of the offensive line. His agility and awareness make him a natural asset in the screen game, where timing and execution are critical. Whether releasing into space or picking up backside pursuit from the defenders, Ratledge consistently positions himself to provide for his playmakers for extra yardage.
Perhaps even more impressive is his ability to climb to the second and third levels of a defense. Ratledge showcases the athleticism to engage linebackers and even safeties in the run game, helping to extend plays and create explosive opportunities downfield. His reach blocks and combo work speak to a lineman with strong technique and next level anticipation.
Having survived and thrived in the SEC, arguably the most physically demanding conference in college football, Ratledge brings a resume built on tough competition. Those battles have sharpened his technique and tested his mental and physical endurance, all of which should serve as a strong foundation as he takes on NFL defensive fronts.
For a team in need of both immediate contributions and long-term upside in the trenches, Tate Ratledge is a high-floor, high-character addition. His presence could be the glue that elevates an offensive line from average to dominant.
