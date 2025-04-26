How Smael Mondon Fits With Philadelphia Eagles
The third day of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday another Georgia Bulldog is off the board. The Philadelphia Eagles have done it again as they selected linebacker Smael Mondon in the fifth round. So how does Mondon fit with the Eagles?
Smael Mondon is stepping into the NFL with the kind of skill set that defensive coordinators love to unleash. The former Georgia linebacker brings a rare mix of athleticism, instincts, and versatility that will immediately upgrade his new team’s defense. One of the first things fans can expect? Mondon is going to get to the quarterback a lot. With his explosive burst and relentless motor, he’s the kind of off ball linebacker who can be deployed on blitzes and disrupt plays before they even develop.
But his game isn’t just about attacking. Mondon is a linebacker perfectly suited to spy mobile quarterbacks, a critical trait in today’s NFL where dual threat signal-callers are becoming more common. His speed and discipline allow him to mirror shifty QBs and close space quickly, turning designed scrambles into minimal gains or sacks.
In coverage, Mondon’s length and awareness make him a matchup problem for offenses. He has the ability to cover running backs out of the backfield and stick with inside slot receivers, keeping passing lanes tight and forcing quarterbacks to think twice.
Still, his most valuable assets may be in the run game. Mondon has a natural feel for reading blocking schemes, diagnosing plays as they unfold, and slipping through gaps to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. His ability to anticipate and react gives him an edge against even the most complex offenses, and he brings a physical presence that helps set the tone defensively.
Smael Mondon is more than just a draft pick, he's a future difference maker. Whether he’s pressuring the quarterback, shadowing mobile threats, blanketing pass catchers, or blowing up run plays, he brings tools that can elevate an entire defense.
