How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day 2025
Here is how you can watch a handful of former Georgia Bulldogs make their final impressions on NFL scouts and coaches before the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the final steps of the NFL's offseason process ahead of the NFL Draft has arrived as numerous college programs have begun hosting "Pro-Day," where NFL scouts, GMs, and coaches visit schools to see draft prospects work out and compete in drills.
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the teams planning to host a litany of coaches and scouts as their annual "Pro-Day" will be held this week on March 12th. More than a dozen Bulldogs are expected to be present for this event, with many having also made appearances in the NFL Combine just a few weeks ago.
Some storylines to pay attention to in this year's event will be defensive players Dan Jackson and Chaz Chambliss. Both players played crucial roles in the Dawg's defensive success in 2024 but were controversially omitted from NFL Combine invitations. This means that Wednesday's event will be the duo's only opportunity to preform in front of league professionals.
The Bulldogs will begin their Pro-Day event this Wednesday, March 12th at 9:30 a.m. Coverage for this event can be found on SEC Network.
How to Watch Georgia 2025 Pro-Day
- Event Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Start time: 9:30 a.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Crew: Matt Stinchcomb, Jordan Reid, and Roman Harper
- Location: Payne Indoor Athletic Facility (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
