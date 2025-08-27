Dawgs Daily

How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Marshall Thundering Herd: TV Channel and Live Stream

Here is where you can tune in to watch the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) warms up before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) warms up before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua l. Jones Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The wait for the return of Georgia Football is finally over as the Bulldogs are less than five days away from their first game of the 2025 college football season. The Dawgs will kickoff their year with an exciting week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bulldogs have faced Marshall just once before, defeating them by a score of 13-3 in 2004. As the team looks to reach the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs will be looking to turn in a much more impressive victory this time around.

Another major storyline for Georgia ahead of this game is that it will provide many fans a first in-person look at Gunner Stockton as the starting quarterback. Stockton saw action as the starter in both the SEC Championship game and Sugar Bowl, but has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium.

With just days to go for Georgia's exciting return to football, here is where Bulldog fans who are not traveling to Athens for the game can tune in to see their beloved Bulldogs in action this Saturday.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

