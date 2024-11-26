How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Georgia Tech
For fans not traveling to Athens for Georgia's Friday night matchup, here is where you can watch the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final game of the 2024 regular season has arrived as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their yearly edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5.
The Bulldogs have won six straight against the Jackets and are looking to extend their streak in the series to seven consecutive games. Georgia is currently heavy favorites heading into this game and are predicted to win by a whopping 20.5 points.
Should the Dawgs win, they will have rattled off 31 straight victories in Sanford Stadium, which would tie the SEC's record for consecutive wins at home. The Bulldogs could have a chance to break that record this season, should they be awarded a home playoff game.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
