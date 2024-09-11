How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Lexington this Saturday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in their first road game of the 2024 season. The Dawgs lead 63-12-2 and have won 14 of the previous 15 matchups. Last season's outing was no different for Georgia as they handled the Wildcats in Athens with a 51-13 victory.
The Bulldogs are coming off a dominating win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, where they held their opponent to just three points for the third straight game dating back to last season's Orange Bowl. The Dawgs will look to extend that streak against a Kentucky team that struggled offensively against South Carolina Last week.
The Bulldogs will hope to have the same successes they have had against the Wildcats in the previous decade as they attempt to march one step closer to the 2024 College Football Playoff. Georgia is currently a more than 20-point favorite to emerge victorious on Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
