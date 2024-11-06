How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Ole Miss
For those not traveling to Oxford this Saturday, here is where you can tune in to watch the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for an exciting matchup in Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as the Dawgs will face the Rebels on the road for the first time since 2016. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
Both teams are heading into this contest on the heels of victories over SEC opponents. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville to finish with a two-score victory. The Rebels utterly dismantled the Arkansas Razorbacks to the tune of a 63-31 victory. The teams’ respective victories have ensured that Saturday’s battle will be a top-25 matchup that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
With the anticipation of this high-profile SEC matchup growing, here is where fans can tune in to catch these two teams play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
