How to Watch Georgia vs Austin Peay: TV Channel and Live Stream
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Austin Peay.
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business in week one as they cruised to a 45-7 victory against Marshall. In week two, they have a very similar matchup as they will take on Austin Peay at home at 3:30 PM ET.
The broadcast crew for Saturday's game has also been announced. Clay Matvick will do the play-by-play, Chase Daniel will be the color commentator and Madison Fitzpatrick will be the sideline reporter. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
The last meeting between these two teams took place during the Dawgs' season opener in 2018. Georgia walked away with a 45-0 victory that afternoon and would love nothing more than to recreate their successes against the Governors this weekend.
In that 2018 matchup, the Bulldogs were led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who threw for 157 yards on just 16 attempts. Backup quarterback Justin Fields threw for 63 yards passing and added 33 on the ground. Wide receiver Demetrius Robertson was the team's leading rusher with 72 yards and a touchdown on one carry.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
This will be Georgia's last out of conference game before they start conference play. In week three, the Bulldogs will make the trip up to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. After that, Georgia has a bye week and then will host the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time since 2015.
The Dawgs are looking to extend their home win streak to 33 games this weekend. The longest current streak in all of college football.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily