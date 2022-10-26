Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against conference opponent Florida in week seven. Here is how to watch the game.

Georgia is coming out of the bye week still holding on to their No. 1 ranking in the polls with an undefeated record. The Bulldogs remain a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which would the largest spread in series history if that number holds. 

While Georgia has been cruising, the Gators have been stumbling through their first season under head coach Billy Napier. Florida currently holds a 4-3 record with just one win in conference play. Growing pains are expected in the first year with a new regime and the Gators are experiencing that right now. 

According to Georgia, this will be the 100th game played in the series while a Gator would it's just the 99th. Nonetheless, Georgia leads the overall series, with a record of 54-44-2 against the Gators. They now look to extend their series lead and add another tally to the win column. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Florida

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

