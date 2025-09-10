How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Tennessee.
Saturday afternoon brings one of the most anticipated matchups of the young college football season as the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the legendary broadcast crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the action in the booth, while Holly Rowe will provide updates and insights from the sidelines.
Both teams enter the contest undefeated at 2-0 and looking to make a statement as SEC play gets underway. Georgia, known for its physical defense and balanced offensive attack, has its sights set on continuing its dominance in the conference. Tennessee, meanwhile, has impressed early with an explosive offense and a much-improved defense, eager to prove it can compete with one of the nation’s elite programs.
This matchup also carries added importance as both programs are looking for their first SEC victory of the 2025 season. With national rankings, playoff implications, and conference momentum all on the line, fans can expect a hard-fought battle in front of a packed atmosphere.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
According to FanDuel,the Bulldogs are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily