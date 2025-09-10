Dawgs Daily

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Tennessee.

Gage Fulford

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shanks hands with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the start of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shanks hands with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the start of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Tennessee.

Saturday afternoon brings one of the most anticipated matchups of the young college football season as the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the legendary broadcast crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the action in the booth, while Holly Rowe will provide updates and insights from the sidelines.

Both teams enter the contest undefeated at 2-0 and looking to make a statement as SEC play gets underway. Georgia, known for its physical defense and balanced offensive attack, has its sights set on continuing its dominance in the conference. Tennessee, meanwhile, has impressed early with an explosive offense and a much-improved defense, eager to prove it can compete with one of the nation’s elite programs.

This matchup also carries added importance as both programs are looking for their first SEC victory of the 2025 season. With national rankings, playoff implications, and conference momentum all on the line, fans can expect a hard-fought battle in front of a packed atmosphere.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

According to FanDuel,the Bulldogs are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Football