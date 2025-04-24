How to Watch Round One of the 2025 NFL Draft
Here is where you can tune in to catch all the first-round action of this year's NFL Draft.
The week of the NFL Draft has arrived as 32 eager prospects await for their names to be called on selection night and make their lifelong dreams of playing professional football come true. This year's event is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be well represented in this year's draft as more than 15 players have entered their names in hopes of earning a selection. The Dawgs are also expected to have a trio of players selected in the first round as Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and Malaki Starks are all projected to be selected on the first night.
Last year, the Bulldogs had two players taken in the first round as tight end Brock Bowers was selected 12th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and offensive tackle Amarius Mims was selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Both players had a massive impact on their teams during the 2024 NFL season.
Coverage for the NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. with the Tennessee Titans set to make the first selection of this year's draft. Below is where you can tune in to watch full coverage of the event.
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
