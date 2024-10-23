How Trevor Etienne Could End a Drought for Georgia Running Backs
Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne could end this drought for ball carriers in the Red and Black
During the storied history of The University of Georgia's football program, the running back position has become arguably the school's most famous position, as the program has consistently produced some of the best ball carriers in the sport.
But while the Bulldogs certainly do not lack talent in the position, one aspect of the running back room appears to be lacking. Since the 2019 college football season, the Bulldogs have been unable to have a running back reach the 1,000-yard mark. However, there is one running back on the Bulldogs' roster that has a chance to end this streak.
Trevor Etienne, a transfer running back who was once a member of the Florida Gators, has been a major component of Georgia's offense during the 2024 season. In just six games, the running back has amassed 422 rushing yards, with multiple ten-carry outings.
With five games remaining in the regular season and more pending in the post-season, Etienne is in position to become the Bulldogs' first 1,000-yard rusher in over half a century.
