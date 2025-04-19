Illinois Running Back Josh McCray Expected to Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
According to reports, Illinois running back Josh McCray is expected to be hosted by the Georgia Bulldogs during the spring transfer portal window.
As the spring transfer portal window remains open, collegiate teams are beginning to host visits for potential players to join their roster ahead of the 2025 season. One of the latest players who is expected to go on a visit is Illinois running back Josh McCray. According to reports, McCray is set to be hosted by the Georgia Bulldogs sometime in the near future.
McCray is a native of the state of Alabama, which is an area of the country the Bulldogs prioritize in the recruiting process. The Dawgs have placed extra emphasis on the running back position this spring following the news that running back Branson Robinson would be entering the portal.
During the 2024 season, McCray carried the ball 117 times for a total of 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. His physical running style would be an excellent addition to the Bulldogs' backfield should McCray elect to transfer to the University of Georgia.
Regardless if McCray joins the roster or not, sophomore Nate Frazier is expected to receive the majority of Georgia's carries for the 2025 season. During his freshman season, Frazier led the Bulldogs in rushing yards with 617 and was an integral part of the team's eight-overtime victory over Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
