Georgia Target Isaiah Gibson Cancels Oklahoma Visit, Expected to be in Athens
Georgia football 2025 edge target Isaiah Gibson has canceled his visit to Oklahoma is expected to be back in Athens, Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on filling out their 2025 recruiting class and one of their major targets Isaiah Gibson is expected to be in Athens this weekend after canceling his visit to Oklahoma, per reports—the five-star decommitted from the USC Trojans earlier this week.
Gibson had been committed to USC since March of this year. He and Justus Terry were two massive names to join the Trojans' recruiting class, but he now will look elsewhere for his pledge. Terry also has since decommitted from USC. Gibson is rated as a five-star prospect, the 36th-best prospect in the country and second-best player at his position, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Gibson on his relationship with UGA OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe:"I mostly got to talk to coach Uzo-Diribe. So we always have good conversations. I mean, like we are like brothers. We talk about llke every other day. We have a good relationship. So yeah, I've talked to him mostly outside of Coach Schumann."
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
