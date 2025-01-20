Jalen Carter a Former Top-10 Pick But the Biggest Steal from the 2023 Draft?
Can former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter be considered the biggest steal from the 2023 NFL draft?
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on to the NFC Championship round in the NFL playoffs and will face off against the Washington Commanders for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 28-22 and Saquon Barkley's 202 rushing yards were a big reason why, but defensive tackle Jalen Carter had another impressive day as well.
Carter finished the game with five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. He now has 6.5 sacks, 47 tackles and 14 tackles for loss on the season on top of two forced fumbles. It has been a super impressive season for the former Georgia Bulldog and former top-10 pick. Despite Carter being a high-first round pick in the 2023 class though, a case could be made that he was the biggest steal from the entire draft.
During his three years at Georgia, Carter showcased why many believed he was the most dominat player in all of college football at the time. Over his college career, he had six sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 83 total tackles. Rightfully so, the Eagles took him inside of the top-10 that year but in hindsight, Carter likely should've gone higher, maybe even inside of the top five.
Some would say Carter is already the best defensive lineman in the NFL just two seasons into his career and on track to become a first ballot Hall of Famer. Carter is still in the early stages of his professional career, but it's not often that a player flashes as much as he does on tape in their first two seasons.
One thing that is for sure is there are several teams who drafted ahead of the Eagles in the 2023 draft that probably wish they had given Carter the phone call on draft night. Instead, Carter will be competing for a spot in the Super on Sunday while the other seven teams sit at home and watch
