Jalon Walker Explains How Georgia Football Helped Prepare Him to be an Atlanta Falcon

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker explains how the Georgia Bulldogs helped him prepare to be an NFL player.

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (LB28) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The first round of the NFL Draft has been completed as 32 organizations have made their selections to shape the future of their franchise. The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented on night one, as they had three players taken in the first round.

One of the biggest stories of the night was the Atlanta Falcons selection of Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker, which was the first time in franchise history that the Falcons had taken a Georgia Bulldog in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In his introductory press conference, Walker explained how the Bulldogs program helped prepare him for his future in the NFL.

"The whole program taught me how to work." Said Walker. "I knew how to have a consistent work ethic and grind before high school, but being at Georgia you gotta work hard. And if you work hard you are going to be successful. Just keeping that mentality of being able to be determined and working hard should accelerate my career to the next level.

Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as teams will make their selections for the remaining six rounds. Fans can tune in to ESPN and/or the NFL Network to catch all of the action. 

