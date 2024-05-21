Javon Bullard Already Impressing Green Bay Packers Coaching Staff
Former Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard is already impressing the coaching staff with the Green Bay Packers.
This year's NFL rookie class hasn't been with their organizations for very long but some of them are already off to a hot start. Former Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round with the 58th overall pick, and the defensive staff is already raving about what they have seen from Bullard.
"He's a sharp guy. His ability to learn and process in those two days (of rookie minicamp) was impressive," said defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. "You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field, and he's got a chance."
Bullard was a very versatile defender for the Bulldogs as he spent time playing STAR and then moved back to safety during his final season with the program to allow Tykee Smith to move in at STAR. He excelled at both positions and the way he plays the game was a big reason the Packers drafted him.
"Just loved his tape. Loved the way he played," Hafley said. "He's a physical guy. He can run, he can cover, he can play deep, he can play in the slot, he can blitz. He's bigger when you see him."
"He's just a phenomenal skill set. He can do a lot of different things. He's smart, can pick it up quickly, very instinctive, and when he gets to the point of contact, he gets there with a chip on his shoulder," said Ansley, the organization's passing game coordinator.
Not only does Bullard get to keep the "G" on the side of his helmet but he also gets to play with some of his former teammates in Green Bay. Linebacker Quay Walker, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and cornerback Eric Stokes all play for the organization and on the defensive side of the football. And if you ask Bullard, he would tell you it happened for a reason.
"God don't make no mistakes, man. He put me in this position for a reason," Bullard said. "I'm extremely blessed to be in this position, to have those guys that I looked up to when we were in school, so to have them again is huge, man, going into my new chapter in my life."
