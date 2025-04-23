Dawgs Daily

Jon Gruden Lists Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver as 'Sleeper Pick' in 2025 NFL Draft

Christian Kirby II

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks on the field during a break in the action against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
As a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a long-time analyst, and now, an extremely influential member of Barstool Sports, Jon Gruden has a vast knowledge of the sport of football. With so much respect for the history of the game, the legendary figure likely has his fair share of opinions on the upcoming NFL Draft.

One of Gruden's takes surrounding Thursday's draft involved him naming his "sleeper" pick for 2025. His selection was none other than Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith. In an Instagram post, Gruden raved about the pass catcher's speed and work ethic, citing that he would be an excellent addition to whichever organization that picked him.

"I have seen this guy working out and working his ass off." Said Gruden. "This guy can change directions and has rare acceleration, and can do the one thing that you can't coach, man. He can rip the top off and he will strike fear in a defense."

Smith was the Bulldogs' leading receiver for the 2024 season and has been renowned for his blazing speed and ability to stretch defenses vertically. A skillset that will translate well to the NFL, should he continue to develop as a player.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN. 

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

