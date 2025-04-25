Jon Gruden Reacts to Baltimore Ravens' NFL Draft Selection of Georgia's Malaki Starks
Legendary head coach Jon Gruden has offered his praise for the Baltimore Ravens' selection of Malaki Starks.
The NFL Draft is underway as the league’s 32 teams are making their selections for players that will shape the future of their franchise. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft.
One of the players who was fortunate enough to hear their name called on night one was Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks, who was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 27th overall pick. The pick received much praise from analysts and fans alike, as Starsk has been routinely touted as one of the more talented players in this year's draft.
One figure who was exceptionally complimentary of the Ravens' pick was Barstool Sports analyst and Super Bowl-winning head coach, Jon Gruden. In an episode of Pardon My Take, Gruden explained his admiration for Starks as a player.
"I love Malaki Starks..." Said Gruden. "Malaki Starks, he comes in my office, you know he's a badass. He has this presence about him. He's a great communicator and he's big, strong, and experienced. He's just a clutch, game-changing player."
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as teams will make their selections for the remaining six rounds. Fans can tune in to ESPN and/or the NFL Network to catch all of the action.
