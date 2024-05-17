Kamari Lassiter and Adonai Mitchell will go Head-to-Head in NFL Debuts
Two former Georgia Bulldogs, now NFL rookies, Kamari Lassiter and Adonai Mitchell, will face off in week one of the NFL regular season.
It's hard to turn on an NFL game on Sundays in the fall and not see a Georgia player making a play. That's what happens after you stack multiple great recruiting classes on top of each other and win back-to-back national titles.
But it's always unique when we get to see two former Bulldogs matched up in-game, trying to make a play like they used to do against each other back in their days on the practice fields in Athens. That's exactly what's in store when the Houston Texans kick off their 2024 regular season campaign at the Indianapolis Colts.
Kamari Lassiter, Houston's second-round pick, will get a chance to cover former teammate Adonai Mitchell, who was taken 10 picks later by the Colts.
Though Mitchell transferred to Texas for his final season, he'll always be a Georgia legend. He caught a touchdown in all four College Football Playoff games he competed in as a Bulldog, including the 40-yard bomb from Stetson Bennett that put Georgia up for good over Alabama in 2021.
Two other Georgia rookies, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, will also see each other in week one when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chargers.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia has Become an NFL Offensive Linemen Factory
- Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN