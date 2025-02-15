Kansas City Wideout Mecole Hardman Creates Social Media Post Ahead of 2025 Season
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman posted on social media about his excitement for the 2025 NFL season.
The 2024 NFL Season has concluded and coaches and players have begun their offseason rituals before preparing for the 2025 season. But while the offseason can be a time to relax, one former Georgia Bulldog has already expressed his excitement for the upcoming NFL season.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman posted on social media earlier this week expressing his excitement for what the 2025 season may bring. This will be the former Bulldogs' seventh season in the league.
Hardman, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is most known for his game-winning touchdown catch in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII. Sadly an injury prevented him from playing in this year's championship game against the Eagles.
During his two years starting at Georgia, Hardman hauled in 60 passes for 961 yards and totaled 15 touchdowns from scrimmage. He was also elite in the return game, averaging 25.2 yards per kick return and 20.1 yards per punt return, including a touchdown.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily