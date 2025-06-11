Kelee Ringo Battling to be Starter and Impressing During Camp With Philadelphia Eagles
Former Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo is battling to earn a starting spot and has been impressive at camp for the Philadelphia Eagles.
It is well known that the Philadelphia Eagles' defense is littered with former Georgia Bulldogs. They even picked up linebacker Smael Mondon during this year's draft for good measure. One Bulldog that has been with the organization for multiple seasons now is starting to really impress at camp.
The Eagles are looking for a starting cornerback to play alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Ringo has emerged as the early favorite. Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks claimed after Tuesday's practice that Ringo was looking like the best option to be the starter.
Shorr-Parks stated that nobody on the Eagles roster in the secondary has both Ringo's speed and size, which is what makes him such a desirable option. Also, a big reason why the Eagles drafted Ringo in the first place. It was also mentioned that Ringo broke up a pass in the end zone and ran stride for stride with AJ Brown on one rep that forced Jalen Hurts to check off the route.
If Ringo were to earn the starting job, he would become the fifth former Bulldog to become a starter for the Eagles on defense. Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean all were starters en route to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl last season. Now Ringo is set to join his former teammates on the starting line up. He has started five games in his career thus far.
