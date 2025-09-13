Keys to Victory for the Georgia Bulldogs against the Tennessee Volunteers
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their 2025 SEC debut. As long-time rivals, this game always is overflowing with hatred, passion, and competitive fire. For the Bulldogs, this is their first major test of the season, as well as the opportunity to prove to the rest of the nation that they are one of the best teams in the country. If the Bulldogs want to start off their SEC schedule with a win, here are some things that will have to go right.
- Gunner Stockton confidently taking shots down the field- One of the major stories in last week’s matchup against Austin Peay was Gunner Stockton’s hesitance in throwing the ball downfield. While he did not make many mistakes and took care of the ball, his inability to move the ball downfield stifled the offense and ultimately kept them out of the endzone more than they should have. With the Vols missing their two starting corners, Stockton has the opportunity to challenge their secondary and open the Georgia offense to impose their will and walk away with the win. It's also worth noting that this contest will be Stockton's first true road game start of his career.
- Continue playing clean football- While the offense has looked lackluster, the Bulldogs have been the standard in terms of discipline. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs are the second least penalized team in the country. With their caliber of defense and not beating themselves with mental lapses, the Bulldogs will be a tough team to defeat if their offense is rolling. On the opposite end, the Vols have nearly triple the amount of penalties as the Bulldogs, which certainly bodes well for them as they travel to Neyland Stadium, which is one of the toughest venues in the country for visiting teams.
- Get Joey Aguilar on the ground- Through two games, the Vols have not surrendered a single sack. The clean pockets starting QB Joey Aguilar has been gifted have allowed him to pick apart defenses and make big plays in the air. There is no doubt the Bulldogs will be the biggest test for Aguilar in his college career. If they are able to get pressure on him early and tally sacks, the Bulldogs have the chance to leave Aguilar “seeing ghosts,” which often leads to rushing throws and making poor decisions. This would essentially cripple the Vols’ chance of ending their eight-year skid against the Bulldogs.
With hopes of returning to the national championship, the Bulldogs must leave this matchup with a win. If they can execute on the items above, they’ll likely be off to a 3-0 start.
The game is set to kickoff at 3:30 ET on ABC.
