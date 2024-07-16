Kirby Smart Addresses Difficult Road Schedule for 2024 College Football Season
Georgia football head coach addresses the Bulldogs' difficult road schedule for the 2024 college football season.
SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart took the podium and addressed a variety of topics.
One topic that Smart was asked about was the difficult road schedule the Bulldogs will have to face this season. They will have to travel to Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss this season and all are expected to be ranked opponents when they pop up on the schedule. Here is what Smart had to say:
"We're not one to complain. You accept the challenge is going to be there. We're excited about it. We embrace the road schedule."
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
